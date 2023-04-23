Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Dubrowna District
  5. Asintorfski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Asintorfski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Asintorf, Belarus
1 room apartment
Asintorf, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 4,957
One-room apartment for sale in the Dubrovensky district, in the agricultural town of Osintor…

Properties features in Asintorfski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir