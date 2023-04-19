Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Ashmyany
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartmentin Ashmyany, Belarus
Apartment
Ashmyany, Belarus
77 m²
€ 22,779
For sale half a house in the city of Oshmyany. Separate entrance. House brick + block. Windo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir