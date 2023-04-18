Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Ashmyany District, Belarus

Zupranski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,415
The house is located in a closed territory of the cottage building. Plot of 9.15 acres, priv…

Properties features in Ashmyany District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go