Residential properties for sale in Ashmyany District, Belarus

Zupranski sielski Saviet
2
Ashmyany
1
Halsanski sielski Saviet
1
Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
Cottagein Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,415
The house is located in a closed territory of the cottage building. Plot of 9.15 acres, priv…
Apartmentin Ashmyany, Belarus
Apartment
Ashmyany, Belarus
77 m²
€ 22,759
For sale half a house in the city of Oshmyany. Separate entrance. House brick + block. Windo…
Housein Krakoŭka, Belarus
House
Krakoŭka, Belarus
109 m²
€ 63,726
New cottage building. Modern planning solution. Good access roads, asphalt 500 meters, near …
Housein Halshany, Belarus
House
Halshany, Belarus
55 m²
€ 13,565
Housein Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrauzyskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
603 m²
€ 13,656
Residential building for sale (former school building) in d. Big Vojshnariki. Brest region.,…

Properties features in Ashmyany District, Belarus

