Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Ashmyany

Residential properties for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

1 property total found
Apartmentin Ashmyany, Belarus
Apartment
Ashmyany, Belarus
77 m²
€ 22,779
For sale half a house in the city of Oshmyany. Separate entrance. House brick + block. Windo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir