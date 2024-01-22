Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Arechauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Arechauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Arechauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Arechauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Residential building in Malorita district. 1998 year 1st floor, attic, basement. General SNB…
€21,097
Leave a request

Properties features in Arechauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir