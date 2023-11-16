Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden in Andreyewshchyna, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Andreyewshchyna, Belarus
Area 412 m²
€73,697

