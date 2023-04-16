Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 38,730
3 room apartmentin Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,023
Spacious 3 - bedroom apartment for a happy life!!! Excellent location 43 km from the ring an…
3 room apartmentin Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 18,014
Accurate 3-room apartment for sale in a quiet, cozy place The apartment is free, waiting for…
1 room apartmentin Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,312

