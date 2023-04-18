Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Akalouski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 6,865
For sale in d. Old people, in the Logoisk direction ( 64 km from MKAD ) a strong log house w…
Housein Akalova, Belarus
House
Akalova, Belarus
170 m²
€ 50,253
For sale cottage 65 km. from MKAD in an environmentally friendly, picturesque place of the M…
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 21,877
Selling a house, d. Yulianovo, Logoisky district, Logoiskoye, e.g., 57.4 km from MKAD1 level…
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 29,749

Properties features in Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir