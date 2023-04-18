Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 6,865
For sale in d. Old people, in the Logoisk direction ( 64 km from MKAD ) a strong log house w…
Housein Akalova, Belarus
House
Akalova, Belarus
170 m²
€ 50,253
For sale cottage 65 km. from MKAD in an environmentally friendly, picturesque place of the M…
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 21,877
Selling a house, d. Yulianovo, Logoisky district, Logoiskoye, e.g., 57.4 km from MKAD1 level…
Housein Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 29,749

Properties features in Akalouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

