Houses for sale in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€4,635
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Residential house in Kamenets district, 1964, 1 floor. General SNB - 62.5 sq.m, total- 48.2 …
€17,024
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Residential house in Kamenets district, 2013, 1 floor. General SNB - 57.7 sq.m, total- 57.7 …
€27,429
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1938 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 30.2 sq.m, total. - …
€1,892
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1975 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 78.5 sq.m, total. - …
€5,202
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. Total SNB - 54.9 sq.m, total. - 54.1 …
€11,823
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€2,743
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€6,905
House with bath house in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsk district. 2014 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 1…
€44,454
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Ogorodniksky s/s 200286Zhila house …
€4,966
House in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Ogorodniksky s/s 201356Zhila house …
€4,729

