Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Abuchauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Abuchava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Abuchava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,490
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment 20 km from Grodno. The whole apartment has new plastic windows.…

Properties features in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir