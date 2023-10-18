Apartments for sale in Barbados

Show property on map Show properties list
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in BB, Barbados
4 room apartment
BB, Barbados
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Whilst lounging on the spacious outdoor terrace with a serene view of the communal pool, thi…
€402,672
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in BB, Barbados
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
BB, Barbados
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the Schooner Bay Development, this well-appointed two-storey penthouse apartment …
€2,65M
4 room apartment in BB, Barbados
4 room apartment
BB, Barbados
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Summerland Villas is a private community of apartments and penthouses in Prospect, St. James…
€805,344

