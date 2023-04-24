Bahrain
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bahrain
New houses in Bahrain
All new buildings in Bahrain
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bahrain
Residential
Apartment in Bahrain
House in Bahrain
Land in Bahrain
Luxury Properties in Bahrain
Find an Agent in Bahrain
Real estate agencies in Bahrain
Agents in Bahrain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bahrain
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bahrain
Find an Agent in Bahrain
Real estate agencies in Bahrain
Agents in Bahrain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bahrain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bahrain
Capital Governorate
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Capital Governorate, Bahrain
Manama
2
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Manama, Bahrain
1 bath
43 m²
€ 103,636
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…
Properties features in Capital Governorate, Bahrain
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map