Residential properties for sale in Bahrain

1 room apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment
Manama, Bahrain
1 bath 64 m²
€ 110,300
 investment opportunity never to be missed For sale an elegant apartment in a privil…
2 room apartment in Manama, Bahrain
2 room apartment
Manama, Bahrain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 300,000
For sale an elegant apartment in a prime location   opposite City Center Mall - Seef…
1 room apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment
Manama, Bahrain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 84,070
  Amazing investment opportunity!!! For sale rented apartment in a prime location in…
2 room apartment in Manama, Bahrain
2 room apartment
Manama, Bahrain
2 bath 114 m²
€ 188,000
A very attractive offer for a two-bedroom rental apartment.    For sale an eleg…
1 room apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment
Manama, Bahrain
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 109,000
For sale luxury apartment in a prime location in Aljuffair   The apartment area is 6…
1 room studio apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 room studio apartment
Manama, Bahrain
1 bath 43 m²
€ 104,246
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…

