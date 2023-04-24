Bahamas
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bahamas
New houses in Bahamas
All new buildings in Bahamas
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bahamas
Residential
Apartment in Bahamas
House in Bahamas
Land in Bahamas
Luxury Properties in Bahamas
Find an Agent in Bahamas
Real estate agencies in Bahamas
Agents in Bahamas
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bahamas
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bahamas
Find an Agent in Bahamas
Real estate agencies in Bahamas
Agents in Bahamas
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bahamas
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bahamas
Berry Islands
Residential properties for sale in Berry Islands, Bahamas
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Berry Islands, Bahamas
2 bath
307 m²
€ 572,252
Set in one of the most desirable residential communities in Abaco, Royal Harbour, is this un…
3 room apartment
Berry Islands, Bahamas
3 bath
154 m²
€ 584,418
Magnificent Beach front View . Bahama Beach Condo, a second level 3 bedroom, 3 bath, unfurni…
Villa 6 room villa
Berry Islands, Bahamas
6 bath
517 m²
€ 1,802,369
The villa is situated within the exclusive gated Treasure Cay Resort on the prestigious Ocea…
Properties features in Berry Islands, Bahamas
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map