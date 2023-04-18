Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vorarlberg

Residential properties for sale in Vorarlberg, Austria

Bezirk Dornbirn
1
Stadt Dornbirn
1
4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Filters, Austria
3 room apartment
Filters, Austria
3 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 365,000
The condominium we offer is located in a well-kept residential building in Bruck an der Groß…
Villa 9 room villain Stadt Dornbirn, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Stadt Dornbirn, Austria
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 10,000,000
The following object offers two possibilities: Rental option: € 13,000.00 per month Purchase…
3 room apartmentin Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
3 room apartment
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 575,500
Tourist real estate in the Alps. High yield 5.2%What does & laquo; travel rental & raquo ;?U…
Townhouse with Residence and citizenshipin Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Townhouse with Residence and citizenship
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
What does & laquo; Tourist & nbsp; Rental & Raquo;? In contrast to apartments for investors,…

Properties features in Vorarlberg, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir