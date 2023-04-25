Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vienna, Austria

Villa Villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa
Vienna, Austria
€ 7,490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Vienna, Austria
500 m²
€ 3,200,000
A luxurious villa with a total area of 500 sq.m. is located in the heart of the 18 district …
Villa Villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa
Vienna, Austria
3 m²
€ 3,500,000
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
Villa Villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa
Vienna, Austria
3 m²
€ 3,500,000
The villa is located in one of the most beautiful districts of Vienna - 19 districts - in Ne…
Villa 5 room villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Vienna, Austria
850 m²
€ 9,800,000
The design villa is located in the prestigious 19 district of Vienna, Austria. The magnifice…
Villa 4 room villa in Vienna, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Vienna, Austria
300 m²
€ 6,500,500
A chic new villa with pool and garden is located in the Vienna suburb of Stiftswald, Austria…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
940 m²
€ 4,500,000
The beautiful spacious villa is located in Vienna, Austria. The villa has a total area of 94…

