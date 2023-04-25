Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vienna

Pool Residential properties for sale in Vienna, Austria

1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
411 m²
€ 3,990,000
The two-storey exclusive penthouse with magnificent views is located in the prestigious gree…

Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir