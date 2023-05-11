Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Upper Austria
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Upper Austria, Austria

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Stadl-Paura, Austria
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Stadl-Paura, Austria
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Marchtrenk, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Marchtrenk, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
€ 629,000
Villa 4 room villa in Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pichlern, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Pichlern, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 370,000

Properties features in Upper Austria, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir