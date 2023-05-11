Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upper Austria, Austria

11 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Stadl-Paura, Austria
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Stadl-Paura, Austria
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Marchtrenk, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Marchtrenk, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
€ 629,000
3 room apartment in Pettenbach, Austria
3 room apartment
Pettenbach, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Wels, Austria
3 room apartment
Wels, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 4 room villa in Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pichlern, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Pichlern, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 370,000
3 room house in Unterach, Austria
3 room house
Unterach, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€ 598,850
5 room house in Unterach, Austria
5 room house
Unterach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 649,600
5 room house in Unterach, Austria
5 room house
Unterach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 659,750

Properties features in Upper Austria, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
