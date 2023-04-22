Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Styria
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Styria, Austria

Graz
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room apartment
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 271,399
2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
82 m²
€ 299,000
The beautiful 82 sqm apartment is located in the suburbs of Graz, Austria. The bright apartm…

Properties features in Styria, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir