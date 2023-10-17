Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Styria, Austria

1 BHK
4
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
To your attention Apartment on the 7th floor: Residential area 32.21 m Balcony 7.52 m Ver…
€162,500
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
€182,000
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
€153,400
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 7
Life and investment in Austria is life and cooperation with an economically developed countr…
€111,500
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
€126,700
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Whatever crisis in the world Austria always remains an economically stable country! Graz is …
€120,700
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Absolutely safe! Real estate investment is the most reliable investment! Invest in your futu…
€311,742
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Reliable investment in your future! Graz is the second largest city in Austria after Vienna.…
€195,900

