Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Burgenland
  4. Bezirk Oberwart
  5. Pinkafeld
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Pinkafeld, Austria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Pinkafeld, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Pinkafeld, Austria
5 Number of rooms 166 m²
€ 830,000
Plot with a detached house in the countryside and countless special features for sale. The i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir