  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Burgenland
  4. Bezirk Neusiedl am See
  5. Jois
  6. Neusiedl am See

Residential properties for sale in Neusiedl am See, Austria

3 properties total found
Housein Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
115 m²
€ 499,890
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
Housein Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,946
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
Housein Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,778
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
