Houses for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Maissau, Austria
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Maissau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€ 550,000
5 room house in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 822 m²
€ 1,225,000
House 2 bathrooms in Langenzersdorf, Austria
House 2 bathrooms
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 615,000
2 room house in Ebenfurth, Austria
2 room house
Ebenfurth, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 580,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
€ 347,500
5 room house in Grossrussbach, Austria
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
€ 579,000
4 room house in Muehlfeld, Austria
4 room house
Muehlfeld, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 250,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€ 534,600
4 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
4 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€ 690,000
4 room house in Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
4 room house
Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Price on request
7 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 163 m²
€ 749,000
5 room house in Droesing, Austria
5 room house
Droesing, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€ 135,000
House in Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
House
Gemeinde Wilhelmsburg, Austria
Area 594 m²
€ 285,000
House in Langenzersdorf, Austria
House
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 306 m²
€ 481,000
House in Gemeinde Krems an der Donau, Austria
House
Gemeinde Krems an der Donau, Austria
Area 364 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
9 room house
Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 1,250,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€ 699,000
Villa 9 room villa in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 5,490,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€ 549,000
6 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
€ 718,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€ 475,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Obersiebenbrunn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Obersiebenbrunn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
€ 445,000
4 room house in Raggendorf, Austria
4 room house
Raggendorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
€ 470,000
Villa 9 room villa in Inzersdorf ob der Traisen, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Inzersdorf ob der Traisen, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 649,000
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 655,000
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 655,000

Properties features in Lower Austria, Austria

