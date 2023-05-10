Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

104 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Maissau, Austria
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Maissau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 1,030,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€ 699,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 022 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartment in Stockerau, Austria
4 room apartment
Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 852 m²
€ 645,000
3 room apartment in Korneuburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 552 m²
€ 649,000
5 room house in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
5 room house
Brunn am Gebirge, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 822 m²
€ 1,225,000
4 room apartment in Weidling, Austria
4 room apartment
Weidling, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
€ 1,190,000
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 255,000
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 392,672
House 2 bathrooms in Langenzersdorf, Austria
House 2 bathrooms
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 615,000
2 room house in Ebenfurth, Austria
2 room house
Ebenfurth, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 580,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
€ 347,500
5 room house in Grossrussbach, Austria
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
€ 579,000
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Enzesfeld-Lindabrunn, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Enzesfeld-Lindabrunn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 359,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 308,298
4 room house in Muehlfeld, Austria
4 room house
Muehlfeld, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 250,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€ 534,600
4 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
4 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€ 690,000
4 room house in Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
4 room house
Sulz im Wienerwald, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Price on request
7 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 163 m²
€ 749,000
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€ 549,366
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 424,814
5 room house in Droesing, Austria
5 room house
Droesing, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€ 135,000
3 room apartment in Weidlingbach, Austria
3 room apartment
Weidlingbach, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 460,000
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 436,868
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 400,708
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 288,209
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 428,832
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€ 336,423

