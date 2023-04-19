Austria
Residential properties for sale in Heiligenblut am Grossglockner, Austria
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 249,166
A friendly and cleverly divided 2-room apartment with a balcony is for sale. Ideal for sing…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
6 262 m²
€ 818,000
An exclusive new building project in the best location of 4 is for sale. Vienna district wit…
3 room house
Bad Gams, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 281,824
Forest in western Styria. 2.5 km from Stainz. Complete infrastructure available. Absolutely…
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
€ 649,000
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 308,298
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose y…
9 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
11 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,490,000
Location The district town and former imperial city of Baden near Vienna has countless leisu…
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 392 m²
€ 227,000
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 062 m²
€ 2,299,000
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 224,547
Residential construction project with 65 apartments & nbsp; on its own site with a garden, t…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
8 122 m²
€ 928,000
An exclusive new building project in the best location of 4 is for sale. Vienna district wit…
6 room house
Zwerndorf, Austria
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
295 m²
€ 487,000
A former agricultural property is located in the local association of Zwerndorf. The house,…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
€ 297,000
This spacious 90m ² apartment is sold from the inheritance. The two bedrooms are the size of…
Properties features in Heiligenblut am Grossglockner, Austria
