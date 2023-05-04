Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Hollabrunn
  5. Gemeinde Sitzendorf an der Schmida

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Sitzendorf an der Schmida, Austria

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Sitzendorf an der Schmida, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Sitzendorf an der Schmida, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 630,000

Properties features in Gemeinde Sitzendorf an der Schmida, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir