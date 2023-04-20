Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha
  5. Gemeinde Schwechat

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Schwechat, Austria

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 582 m²
€ 344,500
500 meters to the Old Danube, 74 property and pension apartments are being built on their ow…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Vienna, Austria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Vienna, Austria
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 318,762
Augarten - Prater - SchwedenplatzTolle old building apartment in the beautiful Wilhelminian …
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 79 m² Number of floors 5
€ 356,975
The apartment is located in 23 districts of Vienna. Regardless of whether you move alone,…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 252 m²
€ 289,000
On the outskirts of the 21st. Vienna district creates 65 condominiums in sizes 32m² to 75m².…
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Graz, Austria
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Graz, Austria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 2 Floor
€ 164,127
Real estate investment in today's realities remains one of the most profitable ways to make …
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 5,490,000
2 room apartmentin Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 122 m²
€ 223,000
5 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
€ 6,262,000
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 335,000
The Weißgerberviertel in the third district „ Landstraße “ is a very unusual reason simply b…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 469,000
3 room housein Unterach, Austria
3 room house
Unterach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 598,850
ENERGY EFFICIENT AND MODERN LIVING Terraced houses on Lake Attersee in Unterach Mühlleiten …
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 150,000
Perfect room layout, lots of space on 30 m2! Charming 2 room small apartment on the ground …
