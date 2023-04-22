Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria

6 properties total found
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 699,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 549,000
An exclusive semi-detached house is for sale in a very unusual location! Living and living …
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 700,000
An exclusive semi-detached house is sold in a very unusual location! Living and living righ…
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 699,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Mauerbach, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 022 m²
€ 549,000

