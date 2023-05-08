Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Hollabrunn
  5. Gemeinde Maissau
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Gemeinde Maissau, Austria

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Maissau, Austria
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Maissau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000

Properties features in Gemeinde Maissau, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir