  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg
  5. Gemeinde Korneuburg

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria

Korneuburg
7
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Korneuburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 552 m²
€ 649,000
Beautiful designer attic apartment with a sunny terrace in the heart of Korneuburg Are you …
4 room apartment in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 379,000
HERE you can visit this apartment in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hZhfxtyHkxy …
3 room apartment in Korneuburg, Austria
3 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 552 m²
€ 649,000
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 649,000
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 649,000
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 629,000
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
4 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 629,000
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…

Properties features in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
