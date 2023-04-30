Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Tulln
  5. Gemeinde Klosterneuburg

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Klosterneuburg, Austria

4 room apartment in Weidling, Austria
4 room apartment
Weidling, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,185,000
3 room apartment in Weidlingbach, Austria
3 room apartment
Weidlingbach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 460,000
