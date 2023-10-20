Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Austria
  4. Gemeinde Hauskirchen

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Hauskirchen, Austria

1 property total found
3 room house in Hauskirchen, Austria
3 room house
Hauskirchen, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 902 m²
In this idyllic setting, RECREATION is very important. Arranged like a small farm, this imm…
€189,000

Properties features in Gemeinde Hauskirchen, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
