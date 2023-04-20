Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Gaenserndorf
  5. Gemeinde Gaenserndorf

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Gaenserndorf, Austria

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Chaletin Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Chalet
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
3 m²
€ 5,337,649
The elegant chalet, with panoramic views of the mountains, is just minutes from the world-fa…
5 room housein Mannswoerth, Austria
5 room house
Mannswoerth, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 540,000
Living in a family housing estate! www.rs85.at   10 free-financed family houses wit…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 482 m²
€ 359,500
500 meters to the Old Danube, 74 property and pension apartments are being built on their ow…
2 room apartmentin Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 392 m²
€ 222,000
Apartmentin Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
€ 308,560
500 meters to the Danube center, 53 condominiums and pension apartments, terrace, loggia or …
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 278,343
Living room : 104.00 m & sup2; The size of the plot 300.00 m & sup2; Terrace area : 21 m & s…
4 room apartmentin Neu-Oberhausen, Austria
4 room apartment
Neu-Oberhausen, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 491,911
Welcome to our unique new residential complex in the idyllic Deindorfstraße in the beautiful…
4 room apartmentin Korneuburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 379,000
HERE you can visit this apartment in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hZhfxtyHkxy …
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 990,000
Housein Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,778
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
Apartmentin Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
€ 222,000
A new building project with 13 property and pension apartments and 13 terraced houses is for…
5 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 998,000
The property is located in a sought-after residential area in Vienna, with all the advantage…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir