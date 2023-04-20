Austria
Realting.com
Austria
Lower Austria
Bezirk Gaenserndorf
Gemeinde Gaenserndorf
Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Gaenserndorf, Austria
Chalet
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
3 m²
€ 5,337,649
The elegant chalet, with panoramic views of the mountains, is just minutes from the world-fa…
5 room house
Mannswoerth, Austria
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 540,000
Living in a family housing estate! www.rs85.at 10 free-financed family houses wit…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 482 m²
€ 359,500
500 meters to the Old Danube, 74 property and pension apartments are being built on their ow…
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 392 m²
€ 222,000
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
€ 308,560
500 meters to the Danube center, 53 condominiums and pension apartments, terrace, loggia or …
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 278,343
Living room : 104.00 m & sup2; The size of the plot 300.00 m & sup2; Terrace area : 21 m & s…
4 room apartment
Neu-Oberhausen, Austria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
€ 491,911
Welcome to our unique new residential complex in the idyllic Deindorfstraße in the beautiful…
4 room apartment
Korneuburg, Austria
4 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 379,000
HERE you can visit this apartment in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hZhfxtyHkxy …
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 990,000
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,778
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
Apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
€ 222,000
A new building project with 13 property and pension apartments and 13 terraced houses is for…
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 998,000
The property is located in a sought-after residential area in Vienna, with all the advantage…
