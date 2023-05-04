Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Gablitz, Austria

4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/4 Floor
€ 1,499,000
5 room house in Grossrussbach, Austria
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 234 m²
€ 579,000
Apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
€ 222,000
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 122 m²
€ 223,000
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 240,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Austria, Austria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Austria, Austria
65 m²
€ 499,090
A lovely penthouse in a residential complex is located in the 6 district of Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 582 m²
€ 333,500
500 meters to the Old Danube, 74 property and pension apartments are being built on their ow…
7 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 749,000
This south-west facing house in need of renovation is sold on its own. Here you can view th…
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 477,045
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
Villa 4 room villa in Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Zell am Pettenfirst, Austria
4 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 385,000
For sale is a residential building with an office in the Steyr-Land district in Upper Austri…
7 room house in Austria, Austria
7 room house
Austria, Austria
244 m²
€ 238,456
A nice guest house with 7 rooms can accommodate 18 people. The house is perfectly equipped a…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 488,479
A residential construction project with 74 apartments with own or investment apartments on i…

