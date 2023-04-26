Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Baden
  5. Gemeinde Baden
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Gemeinde Baden, Austria

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,740,000
House in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
House
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,890,000
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
Villa 9 room villa in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
9 Number of rooms 313 m²
€ 1,890,000
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
3 400 m²
€ 6,500,000
The historic estate is located in Baden, Austria. The chic house has seen various celebritie…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir