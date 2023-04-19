Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Carinthia
  4. Bezirk Voelkermarkt
  5. Eisenkappel-Vellach
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria
House
Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria
283 m²
€ 2,170,000
A cozy villa with an area of 283 sq.m. is located in Oberalm, Salzburg. Wonderful views of M…

Properties features in Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir