Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Austria
  4. Carinthia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Carinthia, Austria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room apartment in Neuhaus, Austria
5 room apartment
Neuhaus, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€319,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The br…
€1,14M

Properties features in Carinthia, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir