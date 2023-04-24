Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Burgenland, Austria

Neusiedl am See
3
Oberwart Felsoor
1
Pinkafeld
1
9 properties total found
Apartment in Steinberg, Austria
Apartment
Steinberg, Austria
9 742 m²
€ 99,000
Sunny building plot in a dreamlike holiday resort an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria
Penthouse 6 rooms
Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria
6 Number of rooms 334 m² 5/2 Floor
€ 4,000,000
A spacious penthouse is for sale or rent in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Re…
Apartment in Steinberg, Austria
Apartment
Steinberg, Austria
9 742 m²
€ 99,000
Sunny building plot in a dreamlike holiday resort an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…
Penthouse 8 rooms in Muellendorf, Austria
Penthouse 8 rooms
Muellendorf, Austria
8 Number of rooms 471 m² 6 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Short information for hasty readers: • Well maintained and well-equipped penthouse • Living …
Villa 5 room villa in Pinkafeld, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Pinkafeld, Austria
5 Number of rooms 166 m²
€ 830,000
Plot with a detached house in the countryside and countless special features for sale. The i…
House in Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
115 m²
€ 499,890
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
House in Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,946
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
House in Jois, Austria
House
Jois, Austria
120 m²
€ 499,778
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
5 room apartment in Oberwart Felsoor, Austria
5 room apartment
Oberwart Felsoor, Austria
5 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6,990,000
Are you looking for a new luxury home in a prime location? Then we have the perfect match fo…

Properties features in Burgenland, Austria

