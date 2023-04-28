Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Upper Austria

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Wels-Land, Austria

Marchtrenk
1
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Stadl-Paura, Austria
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Stadl-Paura, Austria
8 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 450,000
In a very quiet and green area, we offer this well-kept detached house with a plot of land i…
Villa 4 room villa in Marchtrenk, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Marchtrenk, Austria
4 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 629,000
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you newly built, modern 2-storey single-fami…

Properties features in Bezirk Wels-Land, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir