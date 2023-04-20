Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Upper Austria
  4. Bezirk Steyr-Land
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bezirk Steyr-Land, Austria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Pichlern, Austria
Villa 4 room villa
Pichlern, Austria
4 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 385,000
Fully furnished house with pool for sale in a quiet green rural location. The house is in P…

Properties features in Bezirk Steyr-Land, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir