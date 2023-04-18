Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Carinthia
  4. Bezirk Spittal an der Drau

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

4 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Flattach, Austria
10 Number of rooms 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Are you looking for your "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! A uni…
Villa 6 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 6 room villa
Flattach, Austria
6 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! Holiday…
Villa 3 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 3 room villa
Flattach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 111 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,230,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! Guarant…
Villa 3 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 3 room villa
Flattach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! The Cha…

Properties features in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
