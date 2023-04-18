Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Burgenland
  4. Bezirk Oberwart
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Oberwart, Austria

Oberwart Felsoor
Penthouse 6 roomsin Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria
Penthouse 6 rooms
Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria
6 Number of rooms 334 m² 5/2 Floor
€ 4,000,000
A spacious penthouse is for sale or rent in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Re…
5 room apartmentin Oberwart Felsoor, Austria
5 room apartment
Oberwart Felsoor, Austria
5 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6,990,000
Are you looking for a new luxury home in a prime location? Then we have the perfect match fo…

