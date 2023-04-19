Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Burgenland
  4. Bezirk Oberpullendorf

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Oberpullendorf, Austria

2 properties total found
Apartmentin Steinberg, Austria
Apartment
Steinberg, Austria
9 742 m²
€ 99,000
Sunny building plot in a dreamlike holiday resort an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…
Apartmentin Steinberg, Austria
Apartment
Steinberg, Austria
9 742 m²
€ 99,000
Sunny building plot in a dreamlike holiday resort an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…

Properties features in Bezirk Oberpullendorf, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir