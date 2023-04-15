Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

Gemeinde Korneuburg
4
Korneuburg
4
Gemeinde Stockerau
1
9 properties total found
4 room housein Langenzersdorf, Austria
4 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 690,000
Not far from Vienna in Langenzersdorf, just 15 minutes from the city limits, near the Zeeshl…
7 room housein Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
7 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 749,000
Housein Langenzersdorf, Austria
House
Langenzersdorf, Austria
306 m²
€ 481,000
6 room housein Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 718,000
BEAUTIFUL BORROOM OR TWO-SAMILY HOUSE with GARTENIDYLLE and KACHELÖFEN AND POOL IN CENTRAL L…
5 room housein Langenzersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 475,000
Here you can visit this property online: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9te75d5MS2 This…
