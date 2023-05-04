Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Hollabrunn
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Bezirk Hollabrunn, Austria

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Maissau, Austria
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Maissau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000

Properties features in Bezirk Hollabrunn, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go