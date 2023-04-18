Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Styria
  4. Bezirk Graz-Umgebung

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Graz-Umgebung, Austria

7 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room apartment
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 271,399
5 room housein Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 Number of rooms 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
Town house in the green heart of Austria - & nbsp; Styria. & Nbsp; & nbsp; Living area 102.2…
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 308,000
В Премштетене / Бирбауме появляется новый проект: В Premst & auml; tten стротся 19 солнечных…
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 296,499
Description of the facility A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses …
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 296,500
A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses with terraces and twins from…
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 308,000
Living room : 104.00 m & sup2; The size of the plot 300.00 m & sup2; Terrace area : 21 m & s…
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 272,497
Living area: 94.00 m ² Land size 160.00 m ² Terrace area: 21 m ², balcony area: 13 m ². A …

Properties features in Bezirk Graz-Umgebung, Austria

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir