Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal
4 room housein Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Goettlesbrunn-Arbesthal, Austria
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 347,500
3 room apartmentin Rannersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Rannersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 290,000
A perfect apartment for everyone who values location, quality, and comfort: This very well-k…
5 room housein Mannswoerth, Austria
5 room house
Mannswoerth, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 540,000
Living in a family housing estate! www.rs85.at   10 free-financed family houses wit…
